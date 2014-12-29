Do Large Businesses Need The Cloud?

For small and midsize businesses, the benefits of public cloud services are many. Larger enterprises, however, may see less of a payoff.

For all the benefits that come with cloud computing, there are often just as many tradeoffs. Each organization must take a look at its current setup, along with future growth projections, to gauge whether public cloud services are right for them. Most small and midsized businesses can truly take advantage of most of the benefits provided by public IaaS cloud services such as AWS, Azure, and Google's Compute Engine.

However, large enterprises generally don't reap as many of the benefits inherent in a full production move into the public cloud. And it's precisely this reason that large organizations are beginning to reconsider. Let's look at some of the public cloud benefits that large businesses cannot capitalize on when compared to smaller organizations.

