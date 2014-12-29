Universities Increasing Programs for Data Scientists

Investment in big data is increasing, but it means squat if there's no talent to program the tools, analyze the results, and create business value. Universities are responding by creating programs to train a generation of data scientists.

Challenge: The checklist of desirable attributes in a data scientist include a creative and well spoken systems architect, quantitative analyst, software engineer, and business analyst that's practiced in data integration and data visualization. So it's no wonder the data scientist is the unicorn of the industry. It also explaining why firms have found it almost impossible to hire one, and apparently just as difficult to keep one from being poached.

Why it's important: Still, as investment in big data grows, and as big-data analysis becomes more important for competitive advantage, it is critical to find data analysts proficient enough to use the technology, generate reports, and deliver insights. McKinsey Global Institute estimated that by 2018 there will be 4 million big-data-related positions in the US and a shortage of up to 190,000 data scientists. There’s also a need for folks who aren't quite full-fledged data scientists, but are data savvy nonetheless.

