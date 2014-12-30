Core Systems

Kathy Burger
Kathy Burger
Commentary
2014: The Year of the Digital Banking Tipping Point

Digital banking went from buzzword to standard in 2014. Bank Systems & Technology's top 7 articles about digital illustrate the concept's momentum.

The Need for Customer-Centric Digital Innovation

Emerging technologies and trends like geo-location and the Internet of Things are creating new opportunities for banks to satisfy customers’ needs.

 

Banks Are Not the Yardstick for Digital Customer Experience

If Google were a bank, what would its experience be like?

 

Four Core Must-Haves To Enable Digital Banking

What does it take to become an "Everyday Bank" that is a customer’s trusted partner before, during and after a transaction?

 

The Business Case for Digital Signage at Bank Branches

Digital signage can enhance the branch experience for customers and improve product awareness and sales.

 

Digital Failure? Try This Diagnostic Checklist

A checklist to help you understand -- and fix -- the causes of failure in digital projects.

 

The Emerging Role of the Chief Digital Officer

The CDO should be a champions for growth and innovation.

 

BBVA Compass Taps Dennes to Head Digital Banking

The bank also announced the hiring of Mark Jamison as the Director of Customer Experience and Business Intelligence.

 

Katherine Burger is Editorial Director of Bank Systems & Technology and Insurance & Technology, members of UBM TechWeb's InformationWeek Financial Services.

Comments
Newest First
KBurger
KBurger,
 User Rank: Author
1/5/2015 | 10:03:48 AM
Re: Big year for digital
One thing that is going to have to happen for these predictions/goals to play out is that "digital innovation" will become kind of a meaningless term, since digital will be standard operating procedure and not in and of itself an innovative approach. Digital will be the platform and environment and financial services companies will have to figure out ways to innovate services, products and interactions within that context. Doing something in a digital way will not in and of itself be innovation.
Kelly22
Kelly22,
 User Rank: Author
12/30/2014 | 1:50:16 PM
Big year for digital
These were all great articles that highlighted the importance of digital innovation in banking this year. I really liked the points made in "Banks Are Not the Yardstick for Digital Customer Experience" - that article highlights a trend we're seeing in insurance as well, which is seeking digital inspiration outside financial services. It's important for finserv companies to look at all businesses excelling in the digital customer experience to learn about the type of service that consumers expect.
